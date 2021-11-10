Unvaccinated Kids Arriving from Overseas Must Do Five-Day Quarantine

Children who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to undergo quarantine for five days in Indonesia after travelling abroad.

The rule was confirmed by the Head of the Expert Team for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito in a PPKM press statement broadcast via the BNPB YouTube channel on Tuesday 9th November.

“If travellers arrive together with children who have not been vaccinated, the quarantine period that applies to these children is five days or the same applies to adults who have not been fully vaccinated,” said Wiku.

Wiku said that he hopes that parents who plan to enter Indonesia with their children who have not been vaccinated will take note of these rules.

“The three-day quarantine only applies to those who have been fully vaccinated,” he said.

Wiku added that the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has issued an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Sinovac vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years old in Indonesia.

Regarding this matter, Wiku said that the Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) has also issued an updated recommendation regarding the provision of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 6 years and over.

“This latest recommendation is issued because children can also be infected and/or transmit the coronavirus from and to adults around them, even if they are asymptomatic,” he said.

The government is continuing to increase vaccination coverage in Indonesia, including for children in order to protect all people and achieve the goals of a productive and safe society from COVID-19.