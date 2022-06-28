MyPertamina App Used for Fuel

Only people registered and using a specific app will be allowed to buy Pertalite and Solar fuel at the pump, according to new regulations that start on 1st July 2022.

As subsidised fuel, the distribution of Solar and Pertalite is regulated, including through the presidential regulation number 191/2014 and BPH Migas Decree (SK) number 4/2020.

President Director of Pertamina Patra Niaga Alfian Nasution said that when selling subsidised fuel there are rules, both in terms of quotas available for each person and in terms of user segmentation.

“Currently, the subsidised Solar user segment has been regulated, while the Pertalite user segment is still too broad. As a business entity that sells Pertalite and Solar, we must comply, be on target, and have the right quota in distributing government-subsidized fuel,” said Nasution, in a statement.

There are still many consumers who are not entitled to use Pertalite but are still buying it. According to Nasution, if it is not regulated, then the potential quota that has been set for one year may not be enough.

For this reason, Pertamina will conduct trials of distributing Pertalite and Solar for entitled users who are already registered in the MyPertamina system.

“We have prepared the MyPertamina website, namely https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id/ which will be opened on 1st July. People who feel they have the right to use Pertalite and Solar can register their data through this website, then wait for their vehicle and identity to be confirmed as registered users. The MyPertamina system will help us match user data,” he said.

Users who have registered their vehicles and their identities will receive a notification via the registered email. Registered users will then get a special QR code that shows that their data is matched and can then proceed to buy Pertalite and Solar.

New registrations can be done from 1st July. Phase 1 implementation will be carried out in:

Bukit Tinggi City area

Agam Regency

Padang Panjang Regency

Tanah Datar Regency

Banjarmasin City

Bandung City

Tasikmalaya City

Ciamis Regency

Manado City

Yogyakarta City

Sukabumi City

“The most important thing is to make sure that you become a registered user on the MyPertamina website. If all the data is matched, then consumers can make transactions at gas stations and all transactions will be recorded digitally,” added Nasution.

Pertamina is hoping to identify the eligible Pertalite and Solar consumers. Thus, it can be a future reference in making programs or policies related to energy subsidies with the government while protecting people who currently have the right to enjoy subsidised fuel.