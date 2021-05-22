Two Brits Arrested, Awaiting Deportation, after Fleeing Quarantine

Two foreigners from the UK, fled when they were about to undergo quarantine at a hotel after arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Friday 7th May 2021.

The British people have been identified with the initials ODE, 39, and MM, 32.

Head of Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police, Chief Police Commissioner Adi Ferdian Saputra said the two fled during the journey to the quarantine hotel by pretending to go to the toilet.

“The foreigners fled when they were on their way to the quarantine hotel on the grounds that they wanted to relieve themselves in a toilet. They asked the driver to stop at a place,” said Adi.

When they got out of the car, they took their cameras and travel documents with them. Seeing this, they were detained by the driver who was escorting them to a quarantine hotel and explained that they had to undergo quarantine for five days.

“The person concerned told the driver that they didn’t want to continue the trip to the hotel, on the grounds that they were unable to pay the hotel fee,” Adi continued.

Following the report from the driver, the COVID-19 Task Force coordinated with the police, who found that they were already in Bogor. They had moved three times and carried out activities in the area before being secured on 19th May 2021.

“They have a photography background, and they also had time to do photography-related activities before they were secured,” he continued.

Currently, both are under the supervision of the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police and the British Embassy to then be deported to the UK as well as prohibition from coming back to Indonesia. photo courtesy yogya.inews.com