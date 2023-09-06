Influencer Lina Mukherjee Faces Prison and Fine in Pork Consumption Content Case

The Public Prosecutor of the South Sumatra High Prosecutor’s Office has requested a two-year prison sentence for social media influencer Lina Mukherjee in a case related to alleged religious blasphemy stemming from content involving pork consumption.

This demand was presented by the Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah in the Class I District Court in Palembang, South Sumatra, on Tuesday, 5th September 2023.

The prosecutor argued that Mukherjee has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have intentionally and without justification disseminated information that caused turmoil in society.

Moreover, this information incited hatred among certain individuals and groups based on their religious beliefs.

“We demand that the panel of judges impose a two-year prison sentence on the defendant, Lina Mukherjee,” said Fatimah during the trial at the Class I District Court in Palembang, South Sumatra, on Tuesday, 5th September 2023.

The prosecutor contended that Mukherjee had violated Article 45, paragraph (2) of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Amendments to Law Number 11 of 2008 concerning Electronic Information and Transactions. In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecutor also demanded that Mukherjee pay a fine of Rp250 million or serve an alternative sentence of three months in prison for her actions.

After hearing the prosecution’s demands, Mukherjee – through her legal representation – is planning to present her defence. Mukherjee’s attorney, Supendi, expressed their objection to the prosecution’s demand for a two-year prison sentence and a fine of Rp250 million.

“Our client has already apologised, so the punishment should be less severe. We also object to the Rp250 million fine demanded by the prosecutor,” he said.

Mukherjee is facing charges of religious blasphemy due to the content in which she consumed pork while uttering a religious phrase. She is charged under Article 28, paragraph (2) in conjunction with Article 45, paragraph (2) of the Electronic Information and Transactions Law and Article 156, letter (a) of the Indonesian Criminal Code.