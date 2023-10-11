The Return of Foreign Tourists in Bali, September 2023

In September 2023, Bali experienced a surge in foreign visitors, with hundreds of thousands flocking to the island to unwind amidst its captivating landscapes and alongside its charming inhabitants.

According to data published by the Bali Tourism Board, obtained through Indonesian Immigration, a total of 545,167 arrivals were recorded.

Out of that total, 24.3 percent, or 132,480 arrivals, were dominated by tourists from Australia. This marks the highest percentage among the 19 other countries of origin listed in the data.

Bali remains an irresistible destination for holidaymakers. Following Australians, tourists from India (6.7 percent), China (6.2 percent), and 4.8 percent respectively from the UK and Germany also flocked to the island.

Rounding out the top 10 countries are South Korea, the US, France, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Also Read What You Need to Know About the Visa on Arrival

Meanwhile, the number of passengers at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali was recorded at 15.8 million people (foreign and domestic), averaging 58,000 passengers per day until the third quarter of September 2023.

According to I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Manager, Handy Heryudhitiawan, the number of passengers in the third quarter of 2023 exceeded that of the same period in 2022 when the Island of the Gods began welcoming international visitors, with an average of 30,000 passengers per day.

Heryudhitiawan stated that this increase is in line with the recovery of Bali’s tourism sector.

“The highest recorded monthly passenger count in 2023 was in July, with 2.14 million passengers,” he added.

Currently, nearly all airlines and international routes have resumed operations (30 routes with 36 airlines), while domestic routes and airlines are operating at full capacity (19 routes with 13 airlines).

Heryudhitiawan is optimistic that his team can serve 20 million passengers by the end of the year, especially considering that October to December is the peak season for tourist arrivals to the Island of the Gods.

Please find below the complete data for the top 20 countries of origin arriving in Bali in September 2023.