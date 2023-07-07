Authentic Thai Cuisine by Chef Aworn at Grand Café

Grand Café at Grand Hyatt Jakarta is bringing in Chef Aworn Tawanveenusphan from Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok to present an authentic Thai menu at the buffet, starting from 12th to 20th July 2023.

Chef Aworn will prepare flavourful Thai cuisines on a wide array of buffets, from appetisers and main courses to desserts.

Some starters include Som Tum (green papaya salad) and Larb Gai (spicy minced chicken salad with mint and herbs). Meanwhile, the main courses vary from Pla Yang Kamin (grilled sea bass with turmeric and crispy garlic); Tom Yum Goong which consists of spicy prawn soup, lemongrass, mushroom, chilli and lime, to Phad See Ew Gai is made of stir-fried flat noodle, chicken, kale and egg. To finish the meal, Khao Niew Ma Muang (mango with sticky rice and saku cantaloup or sweet melon with sago and coconut wrap the palate with sweet indulgence). This limited ‘True Thai’ promotion will be available for lunch and dinner at Grand Café at Rp460,000 net per person.

For those who would like to learn about Thai cooking from the expert, Chef Aworn hosts an intimate Thai cooking show on Thursday, 13th July 2023, from 3 pm to 6 pm at The Residence ONFIVE. Chef Aworn prepares four of her Thai specialities for the participants to learn and taste afterwards. The session is available for reservations at Rp460,000 net per person, inclusive of chef’s hat, apron, e-menu and Grand Hyatt Jakarta notebook.

Coming from the southern part of Thailand, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Chef Aworn has been passionate about Thai cooking from a young age. Her primary role as Sous Chef at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok oversees Thai food production, exercising her deep understanding of Thai flavours and meticulous cooking skills with her authentic recipes. She is also passionate about promoting Thai cuisine and culture worldwide by joining culinary affairs at various destinations, including Saipan, Turkey, Singapore, Germany, Brazil and Indonesia as her next destination, specifically at Grand Hyatt Jakarta.

Located on the lobby level, Grand Café is an all-day dining restaurant offering a fresh made-to-order buffet that emphasises local flavours and home-style dining with interiors and architecture designed to evoke the feeling of an Indonesian home.

For more information, please call +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.