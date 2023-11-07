Foreign Tourist Family’s Departure Dilemma at the Bali Airport for Daughter’s Reluctance

Bali offers an array of natural beauty and amazing tourist attractions. It is not surprising that it is referred to as a tourist destination for healing by many people.

Not only Indonesians but many foreigners are also drawn to the beauty of Bali. In fact, it recently went viral on social media that a foreign tourist family was upset with their daughter at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali because the child was reluctant to return to their country after the holidays.

The video was shared by the TikTok account @matakepri_. In the video, the parents can be seen about to board the plane, but the child is still far behind.

The father put down his bag and immediately approached the child. He also spoke in a stern tone to his daughter. This incident compelled the airport staff to intervene and calm the couple.

However, the exact reason why the child did not want to return to their country is not yet known. Many netizens speculate that the child is comfortable in Bali.

The Stakeholder Relations Manager of PT Angkasa Pura I, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Yuristo Hanggoro, said the family would return to their country on Friday, 3rd November 2023. He emphasised that the issue had been resolved because the excitement did not last long.

“All is well; what happened on the 3rd November was clear,” said Hanggoro via a short message on Sunday, 5th November 2023.

The tourist family reportedly left Bali on flight number CZ626 and departed at 12:30 AM. They departed on a flight bound for Bali-Guangzhou, China.

“There wasn’t too much information about the trigger for the commotion because it was resolved immediately at the location. The father, daughter, and mother had all left. It’s safe,” said Hanggoro.