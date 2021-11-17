PPKM Level 3 Confirmed for 24 December – 2 January

The government will implement level 3 PPKM for all regions of Indonesia during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays.

“During the year-end holiday, all of Indonesia will be under PPKM Level 3 regulations and provisions,” said Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy in a written statement on Wednesday 17th November.

Muhadjir said the policy was being implemented to tighten the movement of people and prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases. All regions in Indonesia, both those operating under PPKM levels 1 and 2, will apply the PPKM level 3 rules in the same way.

“There has been an agreement that the rules that apply in Java and Bali and outside the region will be uniformed later,” he said.

Furthermore, said Muhadjir, PPKM level 3 policy will be implemented until the Home Affairs Ministry issues the latest Instruction of the Home Affairs Minister.

“This Home Affairs Ministry instruction serves as a guideline for controlling the handling of COVID-19 during the Christmas and New Year holidays which will be determined no later than 22nd November 2021,” he said.