Jakarta Provincial Government Reopens Pop Up Bike Lane 

The Jakarta Provincial Government has reopened the pop-up bike lane along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin which will be available every weekend.

“Due to the high public interest in exercising on Saturdays and Sundays as well as on national holidays, starting on 5th March 2022 and so on every weekend, the pop-up bike lane will be reactivated on Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin,” said from the statement on the Jakarta Transportation Agency’s Instagram, @dishubdkijakarta as reported by detikcom on Sunday 13th March 2022.

The temporary bicycle lane stretches from the Senayan Roundabout to the Patung Kuda Roundabout and can be used from 5:30 to 9am local time.

“Technically, apart from the existence of a protected bicycle lane using a planter box in the existing condition, additional lanes have been added,” stated the Jakarta Transportation Agency.

Officers will place a traffic cone in one lane of traffic as a barrier too, thus, cyclists will not mix with other vehicles.

The Jakarta Provincial Government has implemented PPKM Level 2 until 14th March 2022. DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has appealed to the entire community to stay alert for transmission and get the third dose of vaccination.

