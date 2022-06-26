Ronaldinho Arrives in Indonesia

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has arrived in Indonesia and is set to appear alongside Rans Nusantara in the trophy match in Malang, East Java, on Sunday 26th June 2022.

Ronaldinho landed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on the afternoon of Friday 24th June. He’s been waiting for the moment to entertain the crowd.

The 42-year-old former PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan will later face Arema FC as the host and then challenge Persik Kediri.

“I’m ready and very happy. I want to entertain people and I want to see the situation that day,” said Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho will also provide a coaching clinic and do a meet and greet with fans. He confirmed that he was very enthusiastic about his visit.

“Until now I’ve really liked it, I want to say thank you for everything,” he said.

The 2002 World Cup winner with Brazil and the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner was then asked about Indonesian football. Ronaldinho admitted that he had heard a story from his friend.

“I know because many of my friends come here, football players from Brazil,” he said. “So when they return to Brazil, they often talk about life in Indonesia, how the situation in Indonesia is.”