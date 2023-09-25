Puzzled by Google Maps, Foreign Tourist Climbs Ngurah Rai Airport Fence to Exit

A female foreign tourist climbed the fence at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung, Bali, as she claimed to authorities that she was puzzled by Google Maps’ directions to exit the airport.

The video of the foreign tourist hanging from the airport fence went viral on social media. She is seen wearing a pink tank top and striped shorts, hanging from a 2.4-metre-high fence at the airport. Surprisingly, there were no residents or officers visible attempting to prevent her reckless actions.

The Head of Public Relations for Ngurah Rai Airport Police, Inspector Ni Luh Mandyani, said that she wanted to walk to the hotel where she was staying, which was to the north of the airport area.

“Based on information from security, the foreigner was confused about finding the airport exit. Google Maps directed her there (to the fence),” he said.

Mandyani said that the action recorded in the viral video on social media was when she tried to get back into the airport.

“While still at the top of the fence, there were people who finally saw her returning to the airport by climbing the fence. She feels embarrassed because she became a spectacle,” he said.

After her attempt, she approached the airport’s security and was eventually directed through a special exit for pedestrians.

Mandayani stated that officers would increase patrols and add directional signs in the airport area to help passengers find their way and prevent similar incidents from occurring.