Bali Authorities Plan to Display Foreign Tourist Deportation Data

The Bali Provincial Government plans to display data on the number of violations committed by foreign tourists while on the Island of the Gods.

This was stated by the Head of the Bali Tourism Office, Tjok Bagus Pemayun.

“This is still a plan because previously, displaying violation data was a suggestion from the Bali Deputy Governor (Cok Ace). Of course, the Regional Office of Law and Human Rights will review it,” stated the Head of the Bali Tourism Office, Tjok Bagus Pemayun to detikBali on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

He further explained that the data that will be displayed in crowded locations in Bali will only be the number of violations and data on foreign tourists who have been deported. Pemayun also gave assurances that when disclosing the data, photos of deported foreigners won’t be included.

“The aim is to convey to tourists, ‘this is data of tourists that do not follow the regulations in Bali, Indonesia.’ Of course, these tourists must follow the existing regulations, because there are also sanctions,” he added.

He admitted that the problem of foreign tourists acting up in Bali recently had caught the attention of Bali Governor Wayan Koster and Deputy Governor Cok Ace. The issues raised are also related to overall tourism governance.

These issues were included in the discussion of an evaluation meeting attended by Cok Ace and tourism actors in Bali some time ago.

“The target is to hopefully finish this month,” he said.

This effort, continued Pemayun, is to ensure that Bali becomes a safe and comfortable tourism destination to visit, emphasising that tourists must respect local customs and culture.

“From our observation, now tourists are starting to lessen their activities outside of travelling. Tourists are also starting to be orderly on the roads,” he concluded.