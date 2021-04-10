Prince Philip Dies Aged 99

His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday 9th April 2021 at the age of 99 and will be buried without a state ceremony.

The Associated Press confirmed that Prince Philip’s funeral procession will be codenamed Operation Forth Bridge.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, and based on current government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified funeral arrangements and ceremonies for His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty the Queen,” said Buckingham Palace. “Details will be confirmed in due course.”

British Government buildings and royal residences are now flying the Union Jack at half-mast.

His death will be marked by a 41-gun salute on Saturday afternoon, 10th April 2021, across several locations in the UK, including the Tower of London and Edinburgh Castle, as well as in Gibraltar and on Royal Navy ships out at sea.

However, the royal household and the British government has advised the public not to lay flowers outside the royal residence or gather in large crowds. AS an alternative, Buckingham Palace has invited the public to sign an online condolence book to avoid crowds and queues.

When Queen Elizabeth’s mother died in 2002, her coffin was placed in Westminster Hall at the House of Parliament. Thousands of people attended to pay their final respects.

However, Prince Philip’s body will not lie in state due the pandemic situation, along with his unfussy attitude and desire to not trouble others. He also had expressed his desire to not be buried in a state ceremony.

The College of Arms that oversees ceremonial protocol, on Friday, said that Prince Philip’s body would lie at Windsor Castle, about 40 km west of London. It was here that he spent his final weeks with Queen Elizabeth II, the wife to whom he had been married for 73 years.

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, the burial and wedding location of the royal family for centuries.

photo credit etononline