ASRI Successfully Hosts The Chiefs 2025 in Jakarta

For the first time, Jakarta played host to The Chiefs by Monocle, a globally recognized leadership conference that brought together some of the world’s most influential industry players.

Held from 23–24 April 2025 at 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird, the event welcomed hundreds of entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovators from around the globe to exchange ideas, spark conversation, and explore meaningful collaborations.

ASRI, Indonesia’s leading urban developer, proudly hosted this prestigious event as part of its ongoing commitment to placing Jakarta at the centre of international dialogue around the future of business, design, architecture, media, and hospitality.

Across two dynamic days, the conference featured engaging panels covering a range of relevant topics, including:

Why Jakarta?

with Cynthia Wirjono (Co-Founder, The Goods Dept, Brightspot Market, and Oaken Labs) and Michael Djuita (Founder & CEO, 20WOL)

Beauty and the Brand

with Vorravit Siripark (Founder & CEO, Panpuri, Thailand)

Building Better Cities

with Daliana Suryawinata (Co-Founder, SHAU) and Wannaporn Phornprapha (Founder & Managing Director, P Landscape, Thailand)

Taking Off – and Landing Success

with Alexander Halim Kusuma (CEO, ASRI, Indonesia)

Making It in Indonesia

with An Chieh Chiang (Owner & CEO, Lojel, Hong Kong) and Philippe Delaisse (Co-Founder, Ethnicraft, Belgium)

Retail’s Next Chapter

with Jaime Daez (Founder & CEO, Fully Booked, Philippines)

How to Start a Confectionery Brand

with Vincent Mourou (Founder & CEO, Maison Marou, Vietnam)

Japan’s Sustainability Pioneers

with Gen Fukushima (Founder & CEO, Sanu, Japan) and Ken Isono (Co-Founder & Director, Shizen Energy, Japan)

Beyond the stage, The Chiefs 2025 offered countless opportunities to connect. Whether over coffee, curated lunches, or intimate evening gatherings, attendees from diverse industries found moments to share ideas, learn from one another, and build relationships that transcend borders.

Perfectly set in the heart of Jakarta, 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird – the first 25hours property in Southeast Asia – proved to be the ideal venue. With its playful design language that blends local culture and global energy, the hotel embodied the creative, inclusive, and forward-looking spirit of the conference.

The experience extended far beyond panel discussions. From start to finish, The Chiefs 2025 was designed to foster not just thought leadership, but also meaningful connection.

Before the conference officially began, guests were welcomed with a rooftop reception at Artesian, The Langham Jakarta’s signature bar, where panoramic city views set the tone for casual yet inspiring conversations.

During lunch breaks, delegates gathered at COPA, the Latin American restaurant located within 25hours Hotel The Oddbird, to enjoy bold flavors and engaging discussions in a laid-back atmosphere.

The event culminated in a meaningful closing dinner at Tom’s by Tom Aikens, where the Michelin-starred chef himself made a special appearance. This exclusive dinner served as both a celebration of the conference’s success and a moment to deepen bonds in a warm, intimate setting.

“We are incredibly proud to host The Chiefs 2025 here in Jakarta,” said Alexander H. Kusuma, CEO of ASRI.

“This event is not only about bringing together global minds but about shaping a better future. Through ASRI, we aim to make Jakarta a hub of big ideas and meaningful collaboration that inspires change both in Indonesia and across the world.”