Noise Pollution Reduction Petition Started in Canggu

A petition entitled “Eradicate Noise Pollution in Canggu” has appeared on the Change.org website.

The petition is about the quality of tourism in Canggu, Badung, Bali which is said to be getting worse due to the many parties being held every day.

The petition has now been signed by 6,769 people and was started by P Dian, who objects to the noise from bars and clubs in Canggu. According to her, the noise sometimes lasts until 4am.

“The booming sound from open bars in both Batu Bolong and in Brawa, next to Balinese holy temples, is so loud it makes the windows and doors vibrate. Worse than an earthquake. And this noise disturbance lasts almost every day, until one, two, three in the morning, sometimes even four,” P Dian wrote in her petition.

The petition is addressed to officials such as President Joko Widodo, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, and Regent of Badung Regency I Nyoman Giri Prasta, Head of Bali Provincial Public Order Enforcers Police, Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi, and even Megawati Soekarno Putri.

“Of course, it’s not the government’s strategy to target Bali, which has such a high sacred value for cheap tourists who come just to have fun, because in their home country they are clearly not allowed to make noise like they do on the island of Bali.

“The government’s income from this cheap tourist while the name of Bali is being completely destroyed in the international world, of course, it is not worth the loss of income from local hotel villas because thousands who have left no longer want to live in the Canggu area and don’t even want to come to Bali anymore,” she added.

In addition, she was also surprised at the location of clubs that have been built in Canggu which are too close to sacred temples such as Pura Kahyangan. Tourists who go home drunk after parties often create problems ranging from fights, and speeding, to causing accidents that kill victims.

According to her, some of the bars in the beach area also cause environmental problems, because they are too close to the sea. Party waste from beach clubs is scattered in the sea and left to pollute the water.

She also questioned how the bars and clubs didn’t take heed even though they had been harshly reprimanded by the Public Order Enforcers Police, for causing noise that disturbed residents even into the morning.

“With this, we sincerely request the government to immediately enact strict regulations with official and severe sanctions, with strict monitoring by the Public Order Enforcers Police. We can no longer remain silent because our beautiful island of Bali can still be saved. Our culture which is so sacred to be obliterated by rioters for the sake of their personal money business solely at the expense of the interests of thousands of other people and the ‘basic human rights of most people to rest,” she wrote in the petition