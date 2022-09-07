Bali Planning for Electric Trains

The final decision on the construction of electric train infrastructure in Bali will be announced in 2023.

According to Bali Governor, I Wayan Koster, the plan to build the electric train is currently in the process of conducting a feasibility study in conjunction with a Korean company.

“The electric train is in the process of a feasibility study. It has been a few weeks and is being processed by a team from Korea,” Koster explained when met at the ITDC Central parking lot, Nusa Dua some time ago.

Koster is intensifying plans for the construction of electric trains, especially in the southern Bali area, namely Badung to Denpasar, which often experiences traffic jams. The electric train is expected to become a mode of transportation that young people are interested in as their main vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Bali Provincial Transportation Service, IGW Samsi Gunarta, said that his team is currently taking into account the public’s interest in electric trains and finalising the electric train budget for infrastructure procurement and so on so that in 2023 there will be a certainty.

“We can no longer maximise road infrastructure in urban areas in Bali. Inevitably, we have to use another transportation system. Now people don’t want to switch if the transportation is not reliable,” he said when asked by detikBali on Monday 5th September 2022.

According to him, the existence of the electric train can provide more value to the Balinese people.