Phone Snatchers Targeting Foreigners Arrested

Two thieves from Karangasem, Bali who often target foreigners in Kuta have been arrested by the police.

The arrest of the two perpetrators began with a report from a German man, Fatih Berberoglu, who was the victim of a mugging while walking with his wife to a hotel on the Seminyak highway on Thursday, 7th July 2022.

“During the action, the perpetrator rode a motorbike and approached the victim and forcibly took the victim’s cellphone. The perpetrator immediately ran away with a black iPhone 12 Pro cellphone with a loss of Rp15 million,” said the Head of the country police of Denpasar, Police Grand Commissioner Adjutant Bambang Yugo Pamungkas, on Saturday 9th July 2022.

On Friday at 12:02am local Bali time, Berberoglu tried to trace the position of his cellphone and was found to be in the Canggu area before finally turning it off. Armed with this information, Berberoglu reported it to the police.

The Operational Team, led by the Assistant Criminal Investigation Unit of Kuta Police, Second Police Inspector Adhi Waluyo, conducted an investigation of the scene and was successfully tracked on Jalan Raya Kuta, near a petrol station.

The perpetrators were arrested and then taken to the Kuta Police Headquarters for further interrogation. Based on the results of the police investigation, the perpetrators admitted that they had stolen a cellphone on the Seminyak road, Badung.

The perpetrators also admitted to having committed 12 thefts in the Seminyak, Legian and Sunset Road, Kuta, and Badung areas.

