Nigerian Deported After Overstay For 927 Days 

A Nigerian man named Emanuel Ebuka Amanambu has been deported by Denpasar Immigration Detention Center officers.

The removal took place on Tuesday, 2nd August 2022

Amanambu was deported for overstaying his visa for 927 days as well as defrauding several local women in Bali.

It is known that Amanambu entered Indonesia on 23th July 2019. He arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport from Abuja, Nigeria using a visit visa B211 sponsored by PT AMS, with the initial goal to establish a clothing business by buying children’s clothes in Indonesia and sending them to Nigeria.

The B211A visit visa granted him a stay of 30 days. From his arrival until the end of the stay permit validity period, which was 21st August 2019, he did not extend the visit permit and did not leave the territory of Indonesia.

When interviewed, Amanambu admitted that he did not return to his home country because his business was not running smoothly so he ran out of money. Once he had the money, his stay had expired.

According to him, he received information from his friends in Africa that if he applied for a visa while already on an overstay, he would be arrested and imprisoned. Because of this fear, in the end, he did not take care of the issue of his residence permit.

He was later arrested by officers from the Ngurah Rai Special Class I Immigration Office at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport on 5th March 2022. He was successfully arrested thanks to intelligence information regarding foreigners who were about to take a domestic flight from Jakarta to Bali allegedly using a fake PCR certificate. With this assumption, he was finally arrested. However, after being validated, it turned out that the PCR certificate he brought was genuine.

When questioned further, Amanambu was unable to show his passport. He was brought to the Immigration Office Class I Special TPI Ngurah Rai Bali for examination.

“Based on the initial questioning, it was suspected that he had committed online fraud under the guise of romantic relationships by asking women to send money to him,” said the Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of Bali, Anggiat Napitulu, on Wednesday 3rd August 2022.

At that time the deportation could not be carried out, so the Class I Immigration Office for the Ngurah Rai Immigration Checkpoint moved him to the Denpasar Immigration Detention Centre on 17th March 2022. After being detained for four months and 17 days, Amanambu was finally deported.

He was deported using Super Air Jet on flight number IU741 from Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali to Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, which was followed by an Ethiopian Airlines plane on Tuesday 2nd August 2022 at around 20.35 WIB with flight number ET629 flying from Jakarta to Bangkok, Addis Ababa, and ending in Abuja.

Furthermore, after being deported, Amanambu will be put on a deterrence list by the Directorate General of Immigration.