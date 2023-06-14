Ministry of Transportation Allows Travellers to Remove Masks

The Ministry of Transportation has issued four Circular Letters regarding health protocols for domestic and foreign travellers during the COVID-endemic transition period.

One of the provisions states that public transport passengers are allowed to take off their masks as long as they are in good health condition. Adita Irawati, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, stated that these new Circular Letters are based on the Circular Letter of the Covid-19 Task Force Number 1 of 2023, which was published on 9th June 2023.

The Circular Letters include regulations for land transportation (Circular Letter No. 14), sea transportation (Circular Letter No. 15), air transportation (Circular Letter No. 16), and railways (Circular Letter No. 17).

The implementation of these Circular Letters started on 9th June 2023, as confirmed by Irawati through an official statement on 12th June 2023.

The new Circular Letters outline various guidelines, such as continuing vaccination, mask usage for passengers based on health and risk factors, maintaining hand hygiene, and using health monitoring applications: