Ministry of Transportation Allows Travellers to Remove Masks

The Ministry of Transportation has issued four Circular Letters regarding health protocols for domestic and foreign travellers during the COVID-endemic transition period.
One of the provisions states that public transport passengers are allowed to take off their masks as long as they are in good health condition. Adita Irawati, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, stated that these new Circular Letters are based on the Circular Letter of the Covid-19 Task Force Number 1 of 2023, which was published on 9th June 2023.
The Circular Letters include regulations for land transportation (Circular Letter No. 14), sea transportation (Circular Letter No. 15), air transportation (Circular Letter No. 16), and railways (Circular Letter No. 17).
The implementation of these Circular Letters started on 9th June 2023, as confirmed by Irawati through an official statement on 12th June 2023.
The new Circular Letters outline various guidelines, such as continuing vaccination, mask usage for passengers based on health and risk factors, maintaining hand hygiene, and using health monitoring applications:
- Passengers are advised to continue vaccinating up to the second booster or fourth dose, especially for people who have a high risk of transmission.
- Passengers are allowed not to use masks if they are in good health and are not at risk of contracting or transmitting the virus.
- Passengers are encouraged to continue to use masks that are properly covered if they are unwell or at risk of being exposed to COVID.
- Passengers are advised to carry a hand sanitiser or wash their hands regularly with soap, especially if they have come into contact with objects that are used together.
- Passengers who are sick, and at risk of contracting or transmitting covid, are encouraged to keep their distance or avoid crowds of people to prevent transmission.
- Passengers are advised to continue using the SATU SEHAT application to monitor personal health.