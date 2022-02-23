Indonesia Business Mixer February 2022

Introducing Business Mixer, a mini-seminar and networking event is organised by Seven Stones Indonesia, in collaboration with Indonesia Expat.

Entrepreneurs, investors and other business actors gather to share and network over drinks and snacks. The first-ever Business Mixer took place at Seven Stones Indonesia’s office at Noble House, South Jakarta on 17th February, 6-7:30 pm. Speakers of the night were Terje H. Nilsen of Seven Stones Indonesia who covered how expats can purchase property in Indonesia, as well as Gede Udik Apriadi of LMATS Consulting who laid down the Voluntary Disclosure Program (Tax Amnesty).

The Business Mixer appoints speakers from various business backgrounds to engage with the event’s attendees, discussing relatable and informative topics beneficial for expats and Indonesians alike to navigate their business ventures in Indonesia. Stay tuned for news on the next Business Mixer by following @indonesiabusinessmixer and @sevenstonesindonesia both on Instagram and Facebook!