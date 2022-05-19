Latest Rules Entering Bali May Onwards

I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport has begun implementing the latest air travel rules.

The change went into effect on Wednesday 18th May 2022 as confirmed by its General Manager, Herry A. Y. Sikado.

“PT. Angkasa Pura I, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, has implemented the latest air travel regulations as of today. We have also synergised with relevant stakeholders, such as the Port Health Office and the airline to support the smooth implementation of the latest air travel regulations,” he said.

The latest regulations for I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport are as follows:

Domestic travellers

Domestic travellers who have received the second dose of a COVID vaccine, or the third dose (booster) are not required to show a negative result of a PCR or antigen test. Meanwhile, those who have just received the first dose of vaccination must show a negative PCR result, which is valid for 72 hours after sampling or a rapid antigen test, which is valid for 24 hours after sampling.

For travellers with special health conditions who cannot receive vaccinations, they are required to show a negative PCR result which is valid 72 hours after sampling or a rapid antigen test, which is valid 24 hours after sampling, and a doctor’s certificate from a government hospital.

These conditions are excluded for domestic travellers under the age of 6 years, but they must be accompanied by a companion who has met the vaccine requirements and implement strict health protocols.

International travellers

International travellers only need to show a certificate – physical or digital – for the second dose of vaccine, at least 14 days before departure as a condition for entering Indonesia, and download the PeduliLindungi application for verification before departure.

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport also provides health check Antigen and PCR services, which operate every day from 7am-8pm local Bali time/WITA.

With the new rules being implemented, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport is expected to increase passenger arrivals over time.

“We hope that passenger traffic at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport can increase periodically. We also continue to urge the public to continue to apply health protocols in the airport environment, such as wearing masks indoors, maintaining distance, always maintaining cleanliness, for the safety and comfort of all of us,” concluded Sikado.