Solar Power Plant Being Built In Nusa Penida, Bali

PT Indonesia Power has begun building a 3.5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant project in Suana Village, Nusa Penida District, Klungkung.

The project is being built with the aim of increasing electricity capacity in Nusa Penida. The construction of the solar power plant is targeted for completion in October 2022.

“Construction of the solar power plant is currently 40 percent complete. The material is also at the construction site. The foundation is being worked on with a targeted finish of mid-July 2022, the existing materials will be completed,” said Martin, a spokesperson from PT Indonesia Power, on Wednesday 22th June 2022.

The construction of this solar plant is expected to strengthen electric power supply in Nusa Penida. Currently, electric power capacity in Nusa Penida reaches 10 MW using seven diesel-powered plants.

Meanwhile, electricity consumption at the peak of tourist visits before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 reached 9.8 MW.

According to the Manager of the Klungkung State Electricity Company, Komang Tria Aprianta, the construction of this solar power plant has been in the planning stages since 2019.

The scheme has considered the electricity needs and the program for adding electricity in the form of renewable energy. However, due to a reduction in electricity consumption during the pandemic, the construction of the new plant was postponed.

Construction has now resumed due to the slowing of COVID-19 and the reopening of tourism, increasing the demand for electricity again.

