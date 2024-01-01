Looney Tunes Characters Spice Up Sasa Sambal

Sasa Sambal has launched a collaborative product featuring a new formula adorned with Looney Tunes characters in the packaging.

“Looney Tunes is a beloved cartoon that cannot be separated from childhood and becomes a pleasant memory no matter how old we are. We hope that this collaboration can bring joy to our consumers in Indonesia,” stated Gloria Mariawaty, Consumer Acquisition and Retention Manager of PT Sasa Inti.

Three flavours are available and ready to be purchased at minimarkets, supermarkets, and e-commerce chains across the country. Bugs Bunny wears a karate uniform for the Original Sasa Sambal flavour, the Tasmanian Devil (Taz) represents the Extra Spicy Sasa Sambal flavour, and Tweety mirrors the Sasa Tomato Sauce flavour.

A “Saucetacular” event is set to be held from 18th-21st January 2024 at the Main Atrium of Mall Kota Kasablanka, along with various Saucetacular Hunt promo activities from 18th January to the end of June.

Scan the QR Code on the 135ml and 340ml packaging, as well as collect points from every purchase of Sasa Sambal on certain channels to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.