Prosperous Year of the Tiger Celebrations at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Welcoming the Year of the Tiger, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to present a series of grand Chinese New Year celebrations with authentic Cantonese feasts.

The festivities will begin with the Guzheng musical performance on 31st January at 6 pm in the hotel’s lobby. Guzheng, also known as the Chinese zither, is a traditional musical instrument comprised of 21-plucked strings, creating the perfect harmony and atmosphere on this celebration. The music will continue to entertain guests throughout the evening along with performances from the God of Wealth, or who are usually referred to as Cai Shen Ye. As part of the hotel’s annual tradition, this celebration combines a delightful dining experience with lively entertainment to usher in the new year.

Delightful Chinese New Year Set Menus

Guests are invited to celebrate new beginnings with one of the three scrumptious Chinese New Year set menus at Jakarta’s Award-Winning Chinese restaurant, Li Feng. Helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Tan Kwang Aik and one of China’s most notable two-Michelin star chefs, Chef Fei, Li Feng presents authentic Cantonese cuisine in a culturally rich space, making it the perfect venue for auspicious new year celebrations with family and loved ones.

The sumptuous meal will start with the serving of Prosperity Yu Sheng, the traditional dish of Chinese New Year, served with salmon and jellyfish with garden vegetables in homemade apple cider plum dressing. Other highlights of the menu include deep-fried golden swan dumplings with roasted duck, Teochew stewed free-range chicken in Chinese spices, and the precious braised abalone buckle with bailing mushroom in Fa Cai oyster sauce.

The 11-course “Kung Hei Fat Choi” set menu will be available at Li Feng on 31st January for dinner as well as for lunch and dinner on 1-3 February priced at Rp2,288,000++ per person. Pre-order 24 hours in advance is highly recommended.

This year, the hotel offers a plant-based set menu that is available on 31st January for dinner at Li Feng and Lyon, priced at Rp1,688,000++ per person. The other exquisite 10-course set menu at Lyon will also be available on 31st January for dinner, priced at Rp1,988,000++ per person.

Chinese New Year Delicacies

Wish your friends and partners a healthy and prosperous Year of the Tiger with the special Chinese New Year Hampers filled with premium delights from Li Feng. With elegant and stylish design, the hampers include homemade Chinese cookies, Java forest honey, spicy cashew nut, Li Feng tea and the exclusive Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta’s gold envelope, and customisable luggage tag.

On top of the sweet treats, Li Feng’s treasure tea will also be the ideal accompaniment to a joyous home celebration. This signature tea collection presents three coveted varieties including Jasmine Tea – subtly sweet and highly fragrant – that is refreshing on the palate with light floral notes and subtle fruity hint aftertaste.

These Chinese New Year delicacies are available at Li Feng from 1st January priced at Rp1,388,000nett per box. Special early bird 15 percent discount for purchase is available on 1-16 January.

Please contact Hello MO via WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected] to make your reservations, place your orders or for more details.

