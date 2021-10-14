Latest Circular on International Travels From 14th October

The COVID-19 Handling Task Force has issued circular no. 20 of 2021 concerning international travel health protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This policy is effective as of 14th October 2021 until otherwise changed and will be evaluated further according to the latest developments in the field or the evaluation results from the relevant ministries or agencies.

With the enactment of circular no. 20/2021, circular no. 18/2021 which was an addendum to circular no. 18/2021 and the second addendum to circular no.18/2021 are revoked and declared invalid.

“This circular is intended to implement health protocols for international travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to carry out monitoring, control, and evaluation in order to prevent an increase in COVID-19 transmission,” said the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Ganip Warsito.

The following is a summary of the changes or additions set out in the circular:

There has been a change in quarantine timing from eight days to five days for all types of international arrivals.

Other changes include:

Travellers must show a vaccine certificate showing a completed dose which must state that the traveller has been vaccinated at least 14 days before departure and be attached in English, no matter the language of the country of origin. Foreign international travellers with the purpose of tourism can enter Indonesia through airport entry points in Bali and Riau Islands. In addition to vaccine evidence and negative PCR test results for a maximum of three days, travellers are also required to show:

Visit visa or another valid entry permit for foreigners

Proof of ownership of US$100,000 insurance covering the financing for COVID-19

Proof of booking accommodation while staying in Indonesia

Along with the latest travel regulations, the COVID-19 Task Force has also issued decree number 14 of 2021 concerning entry points, quarantine places, and PCR test obligations for Indonesian citizens travelling internationally, which is effective on 13th October-31st December 2021.

In this decree, the COVID-19 Task Force has designated two airports – Soekarno-Hatta, Cengkareng and Sam Ratulangi, Manado – three seaports at Batam, Tanjung Pinang, and Nunukan, and two state border posts at Aruk and Entikong as entry points for international travellers.

This decree also stipulates Wisma Pademangan as a quarantine place for Indonesian citizens traveling internationally who enter through the Soekarno-Hatta airport entry point, whose services include lodging, transportation, meals, and PCR costs.

This quarantine place is specifically intended for Indonesian citizens with the status of Indonesian migrant workers returning to Indonesia and staying at least 14 days in Indonesia. It’s also for students who return to Indonesia after attending education or carrying out study assignments abroad, and government employees who return to Indonesia after carrying out official trips abroad.