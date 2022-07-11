Masks in Outdoors Mandatory Again

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decreed that masks are once again mandatory to be worn both indoors and outdoors.

“I also want to remind all of us that COVID-19 still exists. Therefore, both indoors and outdoors, wearing a mask is still a must,” said Jokowi, as quoted on Monday 11th July 2022.

Jokowi did not explain specifically his reasons for re-advising people to wear masks while outdoors. However, he emphasised the public be more careful and vigilant.

“The fact is that COVID-19 still exists, especially the BA.4 and BA.5 variants in all countries. Thank God, we are still at controlled numbers, other countries are still above 100,000 daily cases,” he remarked.

In May 2022, Jokowi announced a policy of easing the use of masks when outdoors. The decision was in line with the increasingly controlled handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read Foreigners With Painted Face Masks Apologise