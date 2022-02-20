Land Sales and Purchases Require BPJS Health Card 1st March

The transfer of registration of land rights or property rights to flats (rusun) for buying and selling transactions must be accompanied by a photocopy of the Social Health Insurance Administration Body (BPJS) Health membership card, Starting 1st March 2022.

Special Staff and Spokesperson for the Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency Ministry Teuku Taufiqulhadi confirmed this to Kompas.com on Friday 18th February. He explained that every land purchase starting on 1st March must attach a photocopy of BPJS Health card, applying to each class of BPJS health, either 1, 2, to 3.

“So, if there is a person like me who buys land, he or she must also attach it,” said Taufiqulhadi.

This provision is stated in Presidential Instruction number 1 of 2022 concerning optimising the implementation of the national health insurance program. Various ministries have been instructed to take steps according to their respective duties, functions, and authorities in order to optimise the national health insurance programme, including the Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency Ministry.

“The Minister is to ensure registration of transfer of land rights due to sale and purchase is an active participant in the national health insurance program,” reads Presidential Instruction number 18.