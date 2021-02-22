Java-Bali Micro PPKM Extended Until 8th March

Micro restrictions on community activities (PPKM) in Java and Bali have been extended from 23rd February until 8th March 2021.

Chairman of the Committee for Handling COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN) Airlangga Hartarto said that micro PPKM covers 123 districts and/or cities across seven provinces. Airlangga explained that several micro PPKM regulations were not much different from the previous ones.

The restrictions are: offices must have 50 percent of staff work from home; teaching and learning activities are still to be carried out online; the essential sector can operate at 100 percent with health protocols in place; shopping centres can operate until 9pm with health protocols in place, and dining in at restaurants can be up to 50 percent capacity.

Furthermore, public facilities have been temporarily suspended and public transportation must follow regional conditions by setting capacity and operating hours.

Airlangga said PPKM and micro PPKM in the past five weeks had been proven to significantly reduce the number of COVID-19 active cases. In fact, the trend of active cases in five provinces, namely Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Yogyakarta, and East Java have all decreased.

Airlangga asked the governors in the seven provinces in Java and Bali to immediately follow up on the instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs regarding the extension of the Micro PPKM.

He has appealed to regional heads to strengthen the operationalisation of the implementation of micro PPKM in villages and sub-districts by monitoring the preparation and implementation of 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment).

