Jakarta Governor Reminds Offices to Return to 50 Percent Capacity

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has said he will conduct random checks on offices to ensure the enforcement of health protocols.

“All offices will be evaluated and if the activities have more than 50 percent of workers, they must return to 50 percent,” said Anies.

He added that this is to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases which have soared over the past two weeks. In addition to offices, Anies also gave a reminder about the enforcement of health protocols at entertainment venues and restaurants.

“All entertainment facilities such as gathering places, restaurants, and cafes, are to follow the 50 percent regulation. We will carry out inspection operations on all of them. Operating hours must end at 9pm,” said Anies

The governor said that whenever offices, entertainment venues, or restaurants refuse to comply with the rules, given the potential to cause a COVID-19 cluster, the DKI provincial government will take firm action with sanctions according to the provisions.

“There are no exceptions. Everyone must take a responsible attitude,” he expressed.

COVID-19 cases in Jakarta are currently increasing again. If current conditions get out of control, the capital will enter a critical phase where drastic steps in limiting activities will be taken.

