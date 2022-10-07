Jakarta Floods Return to Claim Lives

Floods in Jakarta that occurred on Thursday 6th October 2022 have claimed the lives of three students.

The deaths occurred when a school wall fell on them at Madrasah Tsanawiyah Negeri (MTsN) 19 in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta.

The wall that collapsed was the barrier between the MTsN 19 building and Jalan Pinang Kalijati, in Pondok Labu at 2:30pm WIB, during heavy rains. The collapse of the school wall left three students dead and one student injured.

Based on the observations of Kompas.com, some of the construction of the school building was damaged. There were also a number of tables and chairs floating on the surface of the puddles which were up to waist-height at the flooded school.

Responding to the wall’s collapse at MTsN 19, the DKI Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency also made a brief study. The Head of the DKI Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency Data and Information Centre, Michael, said that the wall was thought to be unable to withstand the volume of water outside the school, which continues to rise due to heavy rains.

“Meanwhile, another factor that is suspected to be the cause of the inundation at the location of the incident is due to the poor drainage system, causing the culverts to overflow,” said Michael in his statement.

He went on to add that the other victims in the incident are still being recorded. The head of the Cilandak Police Sector, Police Chief Commissioner Kompol Multazam, said the wall between the school and the residential area collapsed, allegedly due to the pressure of flood waters.

The flooding that submerged the area was caused by heavy rain meaning that the Krukut River, which is located not far from the school, burst its banks on Tuesday afternoon.

South Jakarta Mayor Munjirin said floods often hit MTsN 19 because the school’s position was on lower ground than the road. Regarding the handling of the collapsed wall, Munjirin said, the South Jakarta City Government will discuss it with the Religion Ministry which oversees madrasa schools.

“We will treat the deceased according to police procedures first, then they will be brought home (from the hospital),” said Munjirin.

Flooding in Jakarta on Thursday afternoon also submerged a number of roads, resulting in vehicles not being able to pass and causing severe traffic jams. The last time there were fatalities due to floods in Jakarta was when floods hit in February 2021, where five people were recorded as victims.