Soekarno-Hatta Airport Vaccinations at Terminals 2 and 3 for Passengers

Soekarno-Hatta Airport is offering COVID-19 vaccination services for passengers aged 12 years and above.

The scheme is a collaboration between PT Angkasa Pura II and the Soekarno-Hatta Class I Port Health Office (KKP).

“We are grateful for the support from the Health Ministry and the Port Health Office for making the Soekarno-Hatta Airport vaccination centre operational for prospective airplane passengers,” said PT Angkasa Pura II President Director Muhammad Awaluddin.

Vaccination for Foreigners

UPDATE: As of 4pm on 8th July, we have been informed that vaccines at Smile Center, terminal 3, have been suspended until further notice

According to a statement released by Farmalab Soekarno-Hatta Airport, the Sinovac vaccine is provided for foreigners intending to travel from the airport and not available to the public.

“Please come directly to the Smile Center by showing your KITAS or passport and airplane ticket to the registration officer. Then, please prepare cash or a debit card to make the payment, which costs Rp439,570 nett,” wrote Farmalab.

The Smile Center is located in the domestic area of terminal 3, at the east exit. It is open from 9am to 5pm every day with a temporary quota of 42 people per day, until further notice. Only passengers aged 12-60 are eligible to receive the jab.

Other Vaccination Locations

Awaluddin stated that the vaccination areas for prospective airplane passengers will be held at two locations.

The first location is at gate 2E of terminal 2 at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. The COVID-19 vaccinations at gate 2E will run between 8am to 5pm and 10pm to 3am with a capacity of around 200 people per hour.

Awaluddin continued that the second location is at the West Lobby of Terminal 3 Soekarno-Hatta Airport. Vaccinations will be carried out between 8am to 5pm and 8pm to 1am with a capacity of around 197 people per hour.

Previously, the two vaccination centres only operated at 8am-5pm and made prospective airplane passengers have to wait a long time to get vaccinated if they had to travel urgently, for example in the early morning.

Senior Manager of Branch Communication and Legal at Soekarno-Hatta Airport M Holik Muwardi added that potential passengers can get vaccinated one day before their scheduled departure.

Vaccination Procedure

The following is the procedure for vaccinating at the two locations: