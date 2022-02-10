Jakarta Crowd Free Night Abolished, Police Replace Large-Scale Patrol

Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police has revoked the crowd free night (CFN) policy that was supposed to suppress crowds to anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases.

It has been replaced with a large-scale patrol.



“Last night, we started a large-scale patrol targeting protocol roads and locations for nightlife entertainment. We will disband groups if we find people are gathering,” said Traffic Director of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

He explained that the patrol involved 75 personnel who moved to locations that were considered prone to community gatherings.

Even though CFN has been abolished, Yogo said he hoped that the community will continue to obey the existing health protocols. It is hoped that the community’s obedience will reduce the rate of the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Yogo asked entertainment entrepreneurs, such as cafes and so on, to also comply with health protocols. Both the PeduliLindungi application and the operational hours at PPKM level 3 have been determined by the government.

Previously, the Traffic Directorate of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police implemented a CFN policy for 10 areas in Jakarta. The CFN policy was implemented after the government had set the PPKM level in Jabodetabek, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Bali and West Bandung to level 3, among other areas.