PIK2 Presents Christmas Cheer with Thematic Holiday Décor and Events

Celebrate the year-end holiday festivities with the whole family and friends at Indonesia Design District in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas when the silverback gorilla dons a Santa Claus hat complete with a candy cane and Christmas wreath. More candy canes line the pathway to the Playground area, welcoming visitors deeper into the heart of Indonesia Design District (IDD) in PIK2. Poinsettias cheerfully bloom around the expansive 12-hectare compound, such as the Playground area in front of the Material Lab and the mirror ponds by the main Thamrin Lobby where gleaming archways deck the stores nearby. More sculptures of white reindeer dot the lush landscapes between airy corridors and luxurious stand-alone stores.

From home living products to materials and designs, artworks, and many others, Christmas decorations and ornaments also light up the window displays for over 200 global brands. Even more design and lifestyle brands enliven IDD’s Townhall as the month-long Year End Design Market invites everyone to shop for the gifting season and enjoy performances until January 7. Soesilawati, the Director of IDD, said: “After Indonesian Contemporary Art & Design (ICAD) and Wine & Cheese Expo in November, the Year End Design Market is the best place for friends, families, and communities to gather and celebrate the holiday season.”

Special for this year’s Design market, IDD collaborates with Bengawan Solo and Cherish Academy to present the first Include Café with the neurodivergent community. These neurodivergent talents are graduates of the academy who are enthusiastic about honing their skills in the workplace and working alongside various communities at large. Moreover, the concept promotes understanding and acceptance of neurological diﬀerences as the spectrum ranges widely for everyone.

While sipping on some coﬀee, visitors can continue to stroll under mistletoes and Christmas wreaths to the Mandapa Lobby. After traversing under the giant gift box gate and framing a pose with the opulent golden bow, the Erajaya Digital Complex is just over yonder. The seamlessly connected complex oﬀers experiential standalone stores that feature various technology products, IoT, gadgets, and electronics from big global brands.

Ipeng Widjojo, Business and Development Director of Agung Sedayu Group, said: “Agung Sedayu Group and Salim Group aim to build an ecosystem for the creative and lifestyle industry at IDD in PIK2. Together, IDD and EDC present a one-stop creative lifestyle destination for residents and visitors, oﬀering a wide range of products and services under one roof.”

Of course, festive gatherings mean plenty of good food—and IDD oﬀers many choices for any taste buds. In the year’s last quarter, Bakmi GM and 30 Bumbu by Chop Buntut were added to the tasty restaurant choices here while May Star Palace opened in EDC yet another family favorite. Thanks to its wide range of tenants and various facilities, IDD completes the overall design for PIK2 as the perfect place to live, work, and play.

“The IDD compound is part of the 120-hectare Urban Hub, an upcoming area in PIK2 with integrated facilities and destinations. Urban Hub itself is close to the upcoming PIK2 Toll Interchange, which will finish by 2024 and connect PIK2 to the Soekarno Hata International Airport in seven minutes,” said Natalia Kusumo, CEO of Commercial & Hotels at Amantara-Agung Sedayu Group. “As such, worldwide travelers and communities can enjoy ease of access either for business or holidays with their loved ones.”