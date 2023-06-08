Jakarta Vikings – For the Passion of Football

Imagine the camaraderie of a multinational football team, the thrill of a competitive league, and the spirit of Viking conquest.

Welcome to the Jakarta Vikings, an eclectic blend of cultural backgrounds united under a shared passion: the beautiful game of football. Established in 1989, this spirited group of warriors-turned-footballers is more than just a team. They’re a community bound by sport, respect, and the joy of shared experiences.

History of the Vikings

The inception of the Jakarta Vikings traces back to the late 80s when Danish nationals, previously involved with the Singapore and Bangkok Vikings, made a move to Jakarta. Their arrival marked the beginning of a new chapter: the Jakarta Vikings. In the same year, the Vikings became founding members of the Jakarta International Football League (JIFL), demonstrating their prowess by securing back-to-back championships in the inaugural 1989 and 1990 seasons.

This remarkable beginning also marked the start of a new tradition: the Viking Cup. Stemming from annual matches between the Singapore and Bangkok Vikings held since the 70s, the Jakarta Vikings’ addition in 1989 expanded this tradition into an international tournament.

Viking Cup

The Viking Cup has since evolved into more than a sports event; it’s a celebration of the unique cultural tapestry within the Vikings football teams across Asia. The Cup grew beyond the original triad of Jakarta, Singapore, and Bangkok, now featuring teams from Vietnam, Malaysia, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, and even a group of repatriated expats from Copenhagen.

The Viking Cup serves as a platform for these teams to forge and strengthen relationships, share cultural insights, and learn from each other, thus going beyond just football. It’s a testament to the Viking spirit, celebrating diversity, camaraderie, and the shared love for the game.

Mission

The Jakarta Vikings Football Club’s mission is to uphold integrity and sportsmanship in all our pursuits, foster a team-centred environment, and actively contribute to our diverse community. We are committed to empowering each Viking, celebrating our cultural diversity, and creating a nurturing, respectful community through our shared love for football.

The Makeup of the Vikings Now

The Viking team has evolved significantly since its inception. Once dominated by Danes, the team now boasts a diverse roster including American, Australian, Kiwi, French, British, Polish, Afghani, Tanzanian, English, Canadian, Thai, Somali, German, Hungarian, Norwegian Sweden, Argentine, Indonesian and Spanish players. This blend of nationalities enriches the Vikings, bringing together a wide array of perspectives, playing styles, and cultural traditions.

Age is no barrier within the Vikings. The squad enjoys a diverse age range, from youthful players to seasoned veterans, symbolising that the Viking spirit knows no age. In fact, this season sees the launch of a Veterans team for those aged over 40. The Vikings also value bonding off the pitch. Regular friendly games at Country Woods Estate often segue into post-match poolside drinks, where discussions about upcoming English Premier League matches are a norm. Events like the annual Christmas lunch featuring traditional Danish cuisine and the End of Season party highlight the strong camaraderie within the Vikings.

The Jakarta Vikings are more than a football team; it’s a club, a community, and a home away from home for many. If you share a love for football and seek a fraternity bound by this shared passion, the Jakarta Vikings are ready to welcome you. Get in touch, and join the ranks of these modern-day Vikings.

Get in touch!