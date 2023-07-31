Best Tennis Courts in Jakarta

In Jakarta, tennis courts await players seeking an unparalleled sporting experience amidst a vibrant and dynamic city.

These exceptional tennis facilities cater to individuals of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes, providing an array of top-notch amenities and coaching services to elevate the game to new heights. With their state-of-the-art facilities and welcoming atmospheres, these tennis courts in Jakarta have become a hub of passion for tennis enthusiasts from all walks of life.

You can see the following list of tennis courts in Jakarta as a reference to begin your tennis journey alongside your friend.

Tennis Center Court Stadium Gelora Bung Karno

Tennis Center Court Stadium Gelora Bung Karno is an international standard outdoor sports arena with an area of 1,988 square metres, using a layer of composite coating, surface evolution and soft base as surface material. This venue has two courts with a grandstand capacity of 3,800 seats and 22 VIP seats. Besides being used for tennis and other sports activities, the Tennis Outdoor Stadium can also be used for both sporting and non-sporting activities, such as exhibitions, concerts, and corporate and family gatherings.

Location: Jl. Senayan One Door, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @love_gbk

Cilandak Sports Center

Located right behind Cilandak Town Square, Cilandak Sports Center is a complete sports centre in South Jakarta. The sports facilities available include an indoor futsal court, two tennis courts, a fitness centre, a badminton court and a swimming pool. In addition, Cilandak Sports Center is also equipped with spacious and comfortable parking facilities.

Location: Jl. TB. Simatupang No.17, Cilandak, South Jakarta

Phone: (021) 7504963

Tennis and Squash 25 Kemang

Tennis & Squash 25 is situated in the prime area of Kemang, South Jakarta, and boasts four tennis courts and two squash courts. Conveniently positioned near many top-rated international and local restaurants, it is part of the esteemed Ra Hospitality Group renowned for its commitment to exceptional service. The courts have been recently refurbished, and visitors can also unwind and observe ongoing matches from the semi-outdoor area of the cafe.

Location: Jl. Duren Bangka No.25, Duren Tiga, Pancoran, South Jakarta

Instagram: @racquet25kemang

American Club Jakarta

The American Club Jakarta offers a comprehensive range of sports facilities for its members, including a fully-equipped gym, squash and basketball courts, and a 25-metre swimming pool – all of which come included with the Club membership. Among its outstanding sports amenities, the Club takes pride in its excellent tennis facilities, which feature three open-air, floodlit courts. Members have the freedom to enjoy friendly matches with friends or opt for personalised one-on-one sessions with our skilled tennis staff.

Location: Jl. Brawijaya IV No.20, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta

Instagram: @americanclubjakarta

AYANA Midplaza Jakarta

While staying at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta, guests can enjoy the sports facilities, including the tennis court. The open-air tennis court provides the perfect setting to blend enjoyment with physical activity. Experience revitalisation amidst fresh air and breathtaking skyscraper views. With a well-designed lighting system, guests can continue playing tennis even after sunset, taking advantage of the ideal evening temperature.

Location: Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.Kav 10-11,Karet Tengsin, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @ayanajakarta

The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta

The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta stands out as the sole hotel in Jakarta with an impressive collection of 11 outdoor tennis courts. Among these, there is a versatile multifunction court that can easily transform into a basketball, futsal, or volleyball court as needed. Additionally, the hotel offers professional private tennis lessons upon request.

Location: The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta, Jl. Gatot Subroto, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @thesultanhoteljkt

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta offers a wide array of sports and recreational facilities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool along with a separate children’s pool, an 830-meter jogging track, a mini soccer pitch, and all-weather basketball and badminton courts. For tennis enthusiasts, the hotel boasts six outdoor and two covered tennis courts, all equipped with lighting for night-time play.

Location: Hotel Borobudur Jakarta, Jl. Lapangan Banteng Selatan No.1, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarts

Instagram: @hotelborobudurjakarta

Love Tennis Academy

Love Tennis Academy, situated in the central area of Kuningan, offers eight outdoor courts. The academy is open to the public, and there is no requirement for membership. Both children and adults can partake in the tennis programs provided by the academy and led by ITF level 2 coaches.

Location: ex Elite Outdoor Court, Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said No.Kav C22, Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta

Instagram: @lovetennisacademy

Elite Club Epicentrum

Located at Rasuna Epicentrum Kuningan, Tennis Elite Club Epicentrum is an accessible public tennis facility. It features six well-maintained public tennis courts, all of which are equipped with lighting for evening play. Guests have the option to become members of the tennis club as well.

Location: Rasuna Epicentrum, Jl. Epicentrum Utama Raya, Kuningan, South Jakarta

Instagram: @eliteclubepicentrum

The Playground Kemang

The Playground Kemang boasts a state-of-the-art tennis court that guarantees an exhilarating experience for tennis enthusiasts of all levels. At this place, you can rent a tennis court for personal or family use. Additionally, The Playground Kemang provides the services of a skilled tennis coach who can offer training to both kids and adults, whether in small groups or through one-on-one sessions.