Jabodebek LRT Targets Operations for August 2022

President Director of PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Didiek Hartantyo has said the Jabodebek LRT project is targeted to be operational starting in August 2022.

“Operations of the LRT Jabodebek are targeted to start in August 2022, which will then be fully operational using Grade of Automation (GoA) level 3 by the end of 2022,” said Hartantyo during the discussion on the operational preparations for the Jabodebek LRT in Jakarta on Wednesday 19th January.

Hartantyo explained that the Jabodebek LRT will operate using the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system with GoA level 3. The CBTC system is a communication-based train operation, meaning the system can operate trains and project schedules automatically, and also be controlled automatically from the operation control centre.

GoA level 3 is the level of automation of train operations where the operation is carried out automatically without a driver but requires that there are still operational officers on the train for handling emergency situations and serving customers.

“This is the first railway project in Indonesia to operate driverless, it is the leading technology in the railway system signalling sector,” he said.

Moreover, his team will also apply the basic tariff for the Jabodebek LRT worth Rp15,000, an increase from the previous fare of Rp12,000.

“There is a cost overrun of Rp2.6 trillion due to the shift in the commercial operation date target from 2019 to 2022, especially related to land acquisition at the East Bekasi Depot,” he said during the public discussion.

The total investment for the Jabodebek LRT has increased to Rp32.5 trillion, up from the previous Rp29.9 trillion.

Hartantyo only said the additional Rp2.6 trillion had been used to increase pre-operation costs, interest during construction costs, and other costs that cannot be covered by bank loans.

“It is hoped that the Jabodebek LRT will be able to reduce congestion, emissions, use of fuel, and save travel time. Besides that, it will also encourage economic growth,” he concluded.