Foreigners Entering Indonesia: People’s Representative Council Asks “Be Fair”

Chairman of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) Puan Maharani has highlighted the issue of foreigners entering Indonesia during the Eid al-Fitr homecoming ban.

She has asked the government to implement a COVID-19 control policy that doesn’t cause confusion.

“We are calling on the government, the government ministries responsible for the measures, and of course, the Indonesian National Armed Forces who are implementing its policies,” said Puan.

“On one hand, we have banned homecoming activities. On the other hand, we shouldn’t allow foreign citizens to enter our country at a time where Indonesians can’t travel,” she added.

Puan said that there is a need for synergy and a sense of justice in implementing the policy of eliminating homecoming. This should encourage the people to feel supported by the government.

“Furthermore, I’d like to thank all agencies related to the National Armed Forces and Police, along with all their staff, we have the opportunity to stand in solidarity,” said Puan.

Previously, on 4th May 2021, as many as 157 foreign citizens from China entered Indonesia through Soekarno-Hatta Airport. Their arrival later fed into a public debate because the government was due to ban people moving around the country for mudik, or homecoming, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry, Jhoni Ginting, said that the foreigners from China who entered Indonesia had fulfilled the immigration requirements.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 Task Force said that the arrival of dozens of foreign citizens from China was in accordance with government regulation number 26 of 2020 concerning visas and stay permits in the new habit adaptation period.