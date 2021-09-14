International Travel Allowed with Strict Requirements Under PPKM

Following the extension of the latest PPKM levels 2-4 until 20th September, the government is again opening international travel with certain conditions.

International travellers are required to carry out a PCR test, quarantine, and show a COVID-19 vaccination certification.

“This includes mandatory full vaccination, three PCR tests, quarantine for eight days, and restrictions on entry gates for ease of supervision,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the PPKM virtual press conference on Monday 13th September.

Luhut said that, for international travel by air, Indonesia limits the entry of travellers only through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Cengkareng and Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi.

“As for Bali, we are considering to open travel access. We’ll have to see in the next one to two weeks,” he added.

Continuing Luhut’s explanation, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the government is strengthening all access points from abroad, whether by land, sea or air, in addition to imposing an eight-day quarantine obligation for foreign arrivals.

There was no discussion about the visa types that will be allowed to enter under these new rules. Updates from the COVID-19 Handling Taskforce and the Directorate General of Immigration are expected to clarify the visa requirements for entry.