Government Ensures Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Operates on 1st October

The Ministry of Transportation has confirmed that the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train (KCJB) will be inaugurated and become operational on the 1st October 2023.

“Stay on schedule. We are continuing to test. Safety is important,” said Secretary General of the Ministry of Transportation, Novie Riyanto, on Tuesday, the 12th September 2023.

Riyanto mentioned that the trials have been conducted to ensure safety aspects, including both facilities and infrastructure. He emphasised that this is a highly crucial aspect that must not be compromised.

The Ministry of Transportation ensures that the certification or operational permit process for transporting passengers proceeds smoothly.

President Joko Widodo was scheduled to test the fast train on Wednesday, the 13th September.

He tested the Jakarta-Bandung fast train, departing from Halim High-Speed Train Station in East Jakarta at approximately 8:59 AM/local Jakarta time and arrived at Padalarang High-Speed Train Station in West Java at 9:25 AM/local West Java time.

Therefore, the travel time from Jakarta to Bandung by the fast train takes around 28 minutes. According to the official website of the Indonesian China Fast Train (KCIC), the fast train will cover the distance from Jakarta to Bandung in 36 to 44 minutes, with the distance between Jakarta and Karawang being covered in less than 15 minutes.

The fast train will feature three classes, with a capacity of up to 601 passengers and special space for the disabled. This train will also be equipped with a restored carriage or dining car that passengers can enjoy.

To facilitate people’s mobility, the Jakarta-Bandung fast train will be connected to the Jabodebek LRT, Feeder Train, Greater Bandung Commuter Line, Bus Rapid Transit, shuttles, and taxis.