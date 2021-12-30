Halim Airport Flights Transfer to Pondok Cabe and Soekarno-Hatta

The Transportation Ministry has stated that the distribution of flight traffic that had been originating from and heading to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport will primarily be redirected to Pondok Cabe Airport and Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in e is set to be renovated, however, the Ministry is still waiting for the presidential regulation, which is currently in process. Director-General of Civil Aviation Novie Riyanto said that the presidential regulation is important to fulfil the basic implementation requirements, aside from the ministry’s coordination with related ministries and agencies.

“We have closed aspects that must be met in the context of revitalizing Halim Airport,” said Riyanto in his written statement issued on Tuesday 28th December.

Aspects that must be met, he continued, include administration, air transportation, airports, flight navigation, aviation security, as well as airworthiness and aircraft operations.

Riyanto said that scheduled, unscheduled and cargo flights using jet aircraft would move to Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang. Meanwhile, non-jet or propeller aircraft operations will move to Pondok Cabe Airport, located in South Tangerang.

Through meetings with other stakeholders, specifically scheduled flights with routes that already exist, slot optimization will be carried out at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. As for routes that had been scheduled for Halim Perdanakusuma Airport but have not yet moved to Soekarno Hatta Airport, new routes will be issued through the Angud Online (AOL) application.

Regarding flight navigation, AirNav Indonesia has submitted a safety assessment regarding the diversion of flight operations from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport. The operator will also adjust the flight operation transfer scheme to Soekarno Hatta Airport and Pondok Cabe Airport.

“We hope that the Halim Perdanakusuma Airport revitalization process can go according to plan, of course with full support from all teams,” he said.