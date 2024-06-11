English Tourist Arrested for Crashing Truck into Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali

Another chaotic incident by a foreigner unsettled the Island of Gods once again.

On Sunday, 9th June, North Kuta Sector Police, Badung Regency, Bali, arrested a foreign national from England named Anthony Alexander Hills after he, in a drunken stupor, drove a grain truck and crashed into the facilities of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

“The perpetrator has been detained at the North Kuta Police to be held accountable for his actions,” said the chief of Badung Police Department, AKBP Teguh Priyo Wasono, to the press.

It was reported that the 50-year-old Englishman took a yellow grain truck with the licence plate number AB 8084 BC by forcefully opening the truck door and then hitting and kicking the driver who was sleeping inside the truck. This incident occurred at 10 PM local time in front of the Timbul Mora Ceramic Shop, North Kuta District, Badung.

Afterwards, the perpetrator drove the truck at high speed until it overturned and crashed into the entrance portal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and a few of the airport’s nearby facilities. The perpetrator left the truck and attempted to run and enter the airport premises by force, only to end up being detained by the authorities.

The General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Handy Heryudhitiawan, told the press that, despite the damages caused by the perpetrator, the incident would not put a damper on the airport’s day-to-day operations.

“The perpetrator used a truck and hit the entrance portal and other facilities, such as guardrails,” Heryudhitiawan added.

Responding to this incident, Acting Governor of Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, reminded tourists who vacation on the Island of the Gods to respect local customs and culture.

“As hosts, we are open to foreigners who come. However, it is also hoped that tourists who come to Bali can respect the customs and culture that exist in Bali,” he told the press on Monday, 10th June.

Jaya also pointed out that, due to Bali’s popularity among foreign tourists, any issue concerning security and orderliness should become more paramount than ever.

“We have to protect Bali. Bali is unique. There is only one Bali in the world,” he concluded.