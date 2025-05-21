The Annual Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day Returns to Support the Well-Being of Children and the Community

Marriott Business Council Bali is proud to host the annual “Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day” on the 14th of June 2025 at New Kuta Golf Bali in Uluwatu.

Building on the success of previous years, this highly anticipated event continues to support Bali Children Foundation – an organisation dedicated to transforming thousands of children’s lives through access to education, employment opportunities, and enhancing the well-being of both the children and their communities. This initiative underscores Marriott International’s commitment to fostering positive and sustainable change, guided by the company’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

With the strong participation of 29 hotels across Bali, Lombok, and Labuan Bajo this year, Marriott Business Council Bali has set a bold target of raising Rp1 billion in donations. The funds raised from this charity event will be donated to Bali Children Foundation, one of the key charity partners, which paves the way for education to employment for disadvantaged children in Bali and the surrounding islands.

Golfers will receive an exclusive golf shirt upon registration, marking the start of an extraordinary golfing experience. The day promises a fulfilling round of golf, featuring the exciting ‘Beat the Pro’ tournament with professional golfers from Thailand, Khun Nam, Tichalada Nithitirasakun, and Pro Air, Saruttaya Ngam-Usawan.

Throughout the event, participants will enjoy delectable bites and refreshing beverages provided by Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts across Bali, alongside entertainment, fun competitions, delightful surprises, and a prize pool exceeding Rp1 billion. As the day concludes, an awards dinner will follow, offering the chance for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals and participate in both live and online auctions.

“We are thrilled to host the annual Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day once again,” says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali and Chairman of Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day 2025. “This event serves not only to unite participants in a spirit of community but also provides support for our ongoing efforts for the next generation and the future of Bali.”

Registration is open until the 10th of June 2025, with prices set at Rp2,000,000 net per person for New Kuta Golf Bali members and Rp2,500,000 net per person for non-members.

Golfers and non-golfers alike are also welcome to join the Gala Night at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa on the same day from 6 PM onwards, priced at Rp850,000 net per person. The evening includes an international buffet dinner with beer, wine, and soft drinks, door prizes, live and online auctions, novelty prizes, and live music entertainment.

Participants can register and start online bidding by visiting https://linktr.ee/mbcbaligolf2025.

Leading the Change

Marriott Business Council Indonesia, together with its Bali Chapter, spearheads impactful initiatives aligned with Marriott International’s mission to build the most loyal and valuable travel community by serving and welcoming all.

“United in purpose and driven by our shared values, the annual Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day reiterates our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Indonesian children through our successful partnerships with schools in Songan, Bengkala, and Lombok,” says Martin Ehlers, General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu and Chairman of Marriott Business Council Indonesia.