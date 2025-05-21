W Bali – Seminyak Announces the Return of SUMMER SOUNDWAVE 2025

W Bali – Seminyak, the award-winning luxury lifestyle resort and the island’s iconic beachfront escape, proudly announces the highly anticipated return of SUMMER SOUNDWAVE 2025 — an electrifying celebration of music, art, and vibrant energy.

Mark your calendars for Friday, 20th of June 2025, from 4 PM ‘til late, and experience the ultimate expression of Bali’s bold and stylish spirit during the SUMMER SOUNDWAVE 2025.

Set against the backdrop of Seminyak’s most vibrant coastline, SUMMER SOUNDWAVE 2025 returns with a bold promise: an immersive evening of global beats and pulsating soundscapes, curated for music lovers, tastemakers, and the island’s most stylish crowd. It’s more than just a party — it’s a beachfront ritual where rhythm, visuals, and atmosphere collide.

After years of defining luxury nightlife on the island, this flagship event is back to reshape the summer party scene. As the sun sinks below the horizon, the WET Deck and beachfront stage transform into a euphoric playground of sound, where the tempo rises with the tides and every beat ignites the night.

Leading this year’s line-up are internationally acclaimed DJs Eran Hersh and Tori Levett, set to deliver a genre-defying sonic journey across the spectacular stage. Expect a multi-sensory experience amplified by cutting-edge lighting, immersive AV production, and the magnetic energy that defines W.

In addition, W Bali’s legendary resident DJs will be taking to the decks, energising the crowd and creating the high-octane atmosphere that has become the hallmark of the party.

“SUMMER SOUNDWAVE has always been about more than just music – it’s about the energy, the people, and the unforgettable moments created at the intersection of sound, style, and setting,” says Subin Dharman, General Manager of W Bali – Seminyak. “This year, we’re elevating every element for an even more immersive experience.”

Continuing its legacy of boundary-pushing entertainment, SUMMER SOUNDWAVE 2025 invites guests to express themselves freely across open-air dancefloors, exclusive VIP lounges, and beachside hideaways. From global jet-setters to local trendsetters, this is where the island’s creative soul truly comes alive.

Tickets and VIP packages are now available, ranging from early bird entry to Super VIP tables featuring premium bottle service, front-row beachfront views, and exclusive access. Availability is limited, and guests must be aged 18 and over to attend.

To reserve your spot, book via the official ticketing partner through this LINK.

For further information, visit www.woobarbali.com or email bf.wbali@whotels.com.