Tanah Abang Market At Nearly Double Capacity

Secretary of DKI Jakarta Marullah Matali has said visitor numbers at Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta on Saturday 1st May were nearly 200 percent of capacity.

This fact demonstrates the need for the DKI provincial government and the joint military-police apparatus to actively enforce the COVID-19 health protocol in Tanah Abang.

Marullah said that the large number of visitors to Tanah Abang Market yesterday overwhelmed officers, especially the COVID-19 Task Force.

“The obstacles are having many people. Although there is actually a COVID-19 Task Force there, they were outnumbered by the number of visitors,” he said.

Also Read COVID-19 Vaccinations for Tanah Abang Traders Stopped by Police

Separately, the Head of the Central Jakarta Police, High Commissioner Hengki Haryadi, said that there were 1,000 personnel from the joint apparatus who were actively enforcing the health protocols in Tanah Abang and its surrounding areas on Sunday 2nd May.

Later, the apparatus will be divided into three points, namely Tanah Abang Market, Thamrin City, and Tanah Abang Market Station.

“There is a division of tasks appointing who does what. The point is that there are no more crowds,” said Hengki.

Active enforcement of health protocols was carried out at 1:30pm. Photo courtesy detik.com