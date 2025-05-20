Pullman Jakarta Indonesia Presents “Senandung Selera – Taste of Malaysia”

This May, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia invites guests on a rich culinary voyage across the Straits of Malacca with Senandung Selera – Taste of Malaysia, a week-long celebration of Malaysia’s vibrant flavours and time-honoured traditions, held at the award-winning Sana Sini Restaurant from the 19th to 25th of May 2025.

In a special cross-border collaboration with Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre, this exclusive dining event welcomes two of Malaysia’s celebrated culinary artisans, Chef Chong and Chef Haslan, who will transport Jakarta’s food lovers straight to the heart of Malaysia through an array of authentic and soulful dishes.

“This event is more than just a showcase of culinary excellence—it is a bridge between cultures,” said Dan Benzaquen, General Manager of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. “At Pullman, we believe in crafting experiences that resonate with the heart. Through this collaboration, we are not only bringing authentic Malaysian flavours to Jakarta, but also sharing stories of heritage, hospitality, and tourism—offering our guests a true taste of Malaysia.”

A Journey through Malaysia’s Culinary Heritage

Malaysian cuisine is a masterful mosaic of flavours shaped by Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous traditions. From the creamy indulgence of Nasi Lemak to the deeply spiced Rendang Tok, every dish on the menu tells a story of migration, memory, and shared identity.

Throughout the week, guests will be treated to a curated Malaysian buffet experience, where Chef Chong and Chef Haslan bring generations-old recipes to life using traditional cooking methods and premium ingredients. Highlights include Lamb Tikka Masala, Sop Tulang Rawan, and the globally celebrated Malaysian Chicken Curry, renowned as one of the world’s finest stews.

The buffet is priced from Rp460,000++, available daily for both lunch and dinner at Sana Sini Restaurant.

Interactive Cooking Class with Malaysian Chefs

On Saturday, 24th May 2025, guests can enhance their experience by joining a hands-on Malaysian cooking class led by Chefs Chong and Haslan. Limited to an intimate number of participants, the session will explore culinary techniques, family stories, and treasured recipes in an engaging and personal format. The participation fee is Rp300,000++ per person.

A Cultural Celebration with a Culinary Heart

The event officially opens on Monday, 19th May 2025, with an exclusive ceremony attended by distinguished guests including H.E. Dato’ Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin, Ambassador of Malaysia to Indonesia, H.E. Ambassador Sarah Al Bakri Devadason, Permanent Representative of Malaysia to ASEAN, and Siti Hajar Mohad Yunus, Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia Jakarta. The evening will feature a commemorative signing ceremony and a captivating Malaysian dance performance, setting the tone for a week infused with culture and connection.

“We are proud to partner with Malaysia Tourism and are fully supported by Malaysia Airlines and the Embassy of Malaysia,” added Benzaquen. “Their generous support and vision have helped bring this experience to life, allowing us to offer our guests not just a meal, but a meaningful celebration of regional unity and hospitality.”

Supporting the Visit Malaysia 2026 Campaign

The Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) is a national tourism campaign periodically launched by the Malaysian government to promote the country as a premier travel destination. The initiative seeks to showcase Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, diverse attractions, and vibrant festivals, aiming to boost tourism and contribute to the nation’s economy. The official tagline for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign is Surreal Experiences, reflecting the unique offerings of Malaysia and also serving as the title of the official theme song, featuring lyrics in multiple languages, including Malay, English, Mandarin, Iban, Tamil, and Dusun to represent the country’s cultural diversity. The campaign’s mascot is the Malayan Sun Bear, symbolising Malaysia’s commitment to wildlife conservation. Designed in a lovable, animated style, the bear aims to appeal to all ages and strengthen Malaysia’s image as a welcoming and eco-conscious destination.

Proudly Supported by Malaysia Airlines

In celebration of Senandung Selera – Taste of Malaysia, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia proudly partners with Malaysia Airlines, the official airline partner of the event, to honour Malaysia’s vibrant cultural heritage and strengthen connections with Indonesia. This collaboration highlights Malaysia Airlines’ role as the gateway to Asia and beyond, delivering exceptional travel experiences enriched by its renowned Malaysian hospitality. With 95 weekly flights to four Indonesian cities, travellers can enjoy seamless and convenient journeys. Malaysia Airlines passengers can take advantage of exclusive offers at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, including:

15% off dining at Sana Sini Restaurant

Up to 15% off on room stays at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Valid for guests who present their Malaysia Airlines boarding pass, from 19th May to 19th June 2025 (Terms & Conditions apply)

Celebrating Taste, Heritage, and Togetherness

Senandung Selera – Taste of Malaysia is more than a culinary event—it is a celebration of heritage, diplomacy, and the power of food to connect people across borders. For Malaysian expatriates, regional food enthusiasts, and international guests alike, it offers a rare and enriching opportunity to experience Malaysia’s soul through its cuisine.

Join Sana Sini Restaurant for a week of authentic taste, cultural exploration, and the signature warmth of Malaysian hospitality—right in the heart of Jakarta.

For more information and reservations, please contact:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia