Elderly Foreigners Make Yogyakarta Second Home

Hundreds of elderly foreigners have made the Special Region of Yogyakarta their “second home” through the second home visa.

The Head of the Immigration Division of the Yogyakarta Law and Human Rights Ministry’s Regional Office, M. Yani Firdaus, stated that so far, there have been at least 273 elderly foreigners, most of whom have chosen Bantul and Sleman Regencies as their second residence.

“Most of them are from the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany, generally aged 60 and over,” said Firdaus.

According to him, these elderly foreigners are interested in living in Indonesia due to the phenomenon of changing seasons in their countries.

“Maybe it is snowing back home. So they will look for a place or a second home in Indonesia as there’s no winter. They are very happy,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Bantul Regency is one of the favourite areas for foreigners applying for a second home visa because the area is close to the beach, and the cost of living is not too high.

“With the insurance, they get from their countries, they can live in Indonesia. What’s more, coupled with enough savings, they can buy a house and get help. Their lives are sufficiently covered with the money they bring,” he said.

The issuance of a second home visa refers to Government Regulation Number 40 of 2023 concerning Immigration, which was signed by President Joko Widodo on 4th August 2023. This regulation was enacted to support economic growth in Indonesia, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this visa, foreigners, including the elderly, who wish to settle in Indonesia will be given a limited stay permit for a maximum of 10 years.

The foreigners who applied for second home visas in Yogyakarta have held limited stay permits through elderly visas in accordance with Article 148 of Government Regulation Number 31 of 2013, with a maximum stay permit of two years. Their limited stay permit will be transferred to obtain a second home visa.

“In the past, there was an elderly visa policy. Now it has changed to a second home visa or second home. The first home is in the country of origin, and the second home is in Indonesia,” he explained.

Apart from second home visas, the ministry also applies a special golden visa for investors or talents from foreign countries to obtain a residence permit in Indonesia for 10 years.