A Charm to Remember: Stay for a Good Cause with The St. Regis Jakarta and One Fine Sky

A heartfelt movement where style meets purpose, each charm gifted supports a child’s right to learn, dream, and hope.

This school holiday, The St. Regis Jakarta and One Fine Sky come together with a shared purpose: to spark kindness through thoughtful design and inspire families to be part of something greater than themselves.

At the heart of this meaningful initiative lies the Cloudbubu Bag Charm — a delicate, whimsical creation designed exclusively for this purposeful collaboration between The St. Regis Jakarta and One Fine Sky. For this special edition, the Cloudbubu King and Queen — charming characters adorned in St. Regis elegance — have been created as a tribute to children and the joy of giving.

Guided by the spirit of Family Traditions at St. Regis, The St. Regis Jakarta continues to champion moments that connect generations, not only through curated experiences but through enduring values. This initiative serves as a gentle reminder to parents and children alike: while one family enjoys their holiday, another dreams of simply going to school in a uniform that fits.

From the 19th of May to the 31st of August 2025, The St. Regis Jakarta presents the Legacy of Giving room package, inviting families to partake in a meaningful stay experience during the school holiday season. Each stay includes an exclusive Cloudbubu King or Queen Bag Charm, specially created as part of the One Fine Sky movement. Every charm represents the donation of one complete set of school uniform to a child in need, turning a moment of indulgence into an act of purpose. Thoughtfully crafted and available only through this initiative, the Cloudbubu Bag Charm stands as a symbol of hope, generosity, and support for children’s dreams across Indonesia.

One Fine Sky, beloved for its poetic and essential pieces for children and families, remains true to its mantra: “Do Good, Look Good.” With quiet elegance, the brand reminds us that giving back never goes out of style. This moment invites families to reflect, contribute, and carry forward a story that reaches far beyond the product. #stayforagoodcause #DoGoodLookGood

Guests are invited to enjoy an unforgettable getaway with Marriott Bonvoy. Earn and redeem points at The St. Regis Jakarta or at any participating Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts, across over 30 hotel brands in 10,000 destinations worldwide. To enrol for free, visit here.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram.