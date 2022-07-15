Bali Hosting World Beach Games 2023

Bali has been chosen to host the World Beach Games 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 5-15th August 2023.

The news came in an announcement made by the Interim Chair of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), Robin Mitchell, on Friday 10th June 2022.

According to Mitchell, Bali has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world so it is suitable to be the setting for the 2023 World Beach Games which includes many sports.

“We are pleased to announce that Bali will host the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games,” said Mitchell in a written statement, quoted by Antara News.

The athletes at the World Beach Games will compete in ten world-class sports which will feature 1,200 participants from 100 countries in the world.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the entire organising committee of the Bali 2023 World Beach Games for choosing Bali to host this international-class sport. Koster also expressed his full support for the success of this event.

“I am ready to support it, whatever is needed to facilitate and support this event to run smoothly, including the arrival of participants, transportation accommodation, and other necessary facilities, I will participate in facilitating it,” he said.

The World Beach Games 2023 will feature ten sports, namely:

Aquathlon

Beach handball

Beach football

Beach tennis

Beach volleyball 4×4

Beach water polo

Beach wrestling

Individual word discipline karate

Kite surfing

Open water swimming

In addition to hosting the ANOC World Beach Games, Bali was also appointed to host the 27th ANOC General Assembly on August 13-15th, 2023.

Chairman of the Indonesian Olympic Committee Raja Sapta Oktohari expressed his pride at being the host for 206 National Olympic Committees from various countries in the world. According to him, the implementation of the World Beach Games 2023 in Bali can be part of the history of the revival of Indonesian sports.