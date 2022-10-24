Denmark Apologises for Mentioning Indonesian Badminton Winners from Malaysia

The Danish Badminton Federation has apologised for misnaming the country of origin of the two Indonesian men’s doubles players in the final of the Denmark Open 2022.

The gaffe happened at the ceremony of the Denmark Open 2022 on the men’s doubles podium. Pairs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Fernaldi Gideon competed in the all-Indonesia final yet were actually introduced as representatives of Malaysia.

Rasanya masih marah melihat momen ini. Bisa2nya, penyelenggara melakukan kesalahan sangat fatal di turnamen tour dunia dengan level yg tinggi. Kesalahannya nggak cuma satu. Tp dua sekaligus. Sangat2 nggak profesional.pic.twitter.com/UYs5EKWgCV — A. Ainur Rohman (@ainurohman) October 23, 2022

The events on the Denmark Open 2022 men’s doubles podium drew heated reactions from Indonesian badminton lovers.

Realising the mistake, the Danish Badminton Federation wrote an apology on their Twitter account, @BadDK.

“We sincerely apologise for the error in the announcement that we made. Of course, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Gideon are representatives of Indonesia! We know this. This is a human error and we hope our apology will be accepted,” quoted from Twitter.

Dear all,

We are truly sorry for the announcement mistake. Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto and Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo are of course from INDONESIA! 🇮🇩 We know that. It was a human mistake, and we hope you can accept our apology. — Badminton Danmark (@BadDK) October 23, 2022

Most Indonesian fans were annoyed by the mishap, which they believe should not be tolerated in a major event such as the BWF Super 750 Denmark Open 2022.

“The Danish Federation must learn more,” said Indonesian Badminton Association Foreign Relations Officer Rudy Rudyanto on his Twitter, @RudyRoedyanto.

The Garuda squad brought home one title from the 2022 Denmark Open. Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto brought home the title from the men’s doubles competition.

The pair won two straight games against their training partners, Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Fernaldi Gideon with a score of 21-19, 28-26 at Jyske Bank Arena, Odense, Denmark. This title is the first Super 750 title for the winners.

