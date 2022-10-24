Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

Denmark Apologises for Mentioning Indonesian Badminton Winners from Malaysia

by Indonesia Expat
Indonesian badminton
Denmark Apologises for Mentioning Indonesian Badminton Winners from Malaysia

The Danish Badminton Federation has apologised for misnaming the country of origin of the two Indonesian men’s doubles players in the final of the Denmark Open 2022.

The gaffe happened at the ceremony of the Denmark Open 2022 on the men’s doubles podium. Pairs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Fernaldi Gideon competed in the all-Indonesia final yet were actually introduced as representatives of Malaysia. 

The events on the Denmark Open 2022 men’s doubles podium drew heated reactions from Indonesian badminton lovers.

Realising the mistake, the Danish Badminton Federation wrote an apology on their Twitter account, @BadDK.

We sincerely apologise for the error in the announcement that we made. Of course, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Gideon are representatives of Indonesia! We know this. This is a human error and we hope our apology will be accepted,” quoted from Twitter. 

Most Indonesian fans were annoyed by the mishap, which they believe should not be tolerated in a major event such as the BWF Super 750 Denmark Open 2022.

The Danish Federation must learn more,” said Indonesian Badminton Association Foreign Relations Officer Rudy Rudyanto on his Twitter, @RudyRoedyanto.

The Garuda squad brought home one title from the 2022 Denmark Open. Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto brought home the title from the men’s doubles competition.

The pair won two straight games against their training partners, Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Fernaldi Gideon with a score of 21-19, 28-26 at Jyske Bank Arena, Odense, Denmark. This title is the first Super 750 title for the winners.

Also Read Top 10 Indonesian Sportsmen

Related posts

Man Tied Up in Jakarta Hotel Room for Hours After Being Robbed

Indonesia Expat

Britcham Strengthens Relationship with Indonesian Ministers Following Jokowi’s UK Visit

Indonesia Expat

Russian Arrested and Taken to Mental Hospital

Indonesia Expat