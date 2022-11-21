Dazzling Disco Celebration Liven Up Dragonfly’s Spectacular 18th Anniversary

A spectacular, unforgettable night it was indeed as Dragonfly celebrated their 18th anniversary on Saturday 19th November 2022.

Joyous nostalgia coloured the beaming lasers at this beloved Jakarta nightclub. For those who’ve been celebrating their life at Dragonfly, the anniversary took them back to all the memories and reminisce about the good old days. Evidently, Dragonfly never fails to make a party to remember!

The special anniversary party-themed Dazzling Discotheque kicked off with a VIP free-flow session for selected friends and loyal customers of ISMAYA which nicely wrapped up with a Grand Toast. Echoing the sparkling disco dress, Dancee Dancer put on an enthralling dance performance supported by multiple visual displays and spectacular colourful lights that instantly dominated Dragonfly’s sophisticated ambience.

As a renowned nightclub under Ismaya Group in Jakarta, Dragonfly was heated up by in-house MC Bam until the wee hours. DJ Joyo stimulated the crowd with the first performance, which then further brought the crowd to the dancefloor with the dazzling house tunes of DJ Devarra.

The most anticipated performance was brought by Top Global DJ, Laidback Luke, with his iconic and heart-pounding EDM beats. Having worked with the likes of David Guetta, Diplo, Lil John, and Steve Aoki to name a few, Laidback Luke’s stellar performance during the anniversary celebration did not fail to impress.

He played at exactly 12:30am Sunday 20th November and instantly sent the crowd jumping and dancing, amplified by Dragonfly’s unrivalled audio system. All guests were partying non-stop until the end of the celebration thanks to the exceptional performances and exciting beats. A sensational lineup comprising DJ Hizkia and DJ KIMM accompanied all the partygoers in a dazzling disco fever as well.

As Jakarta’s hottest spot since 2004, Dragonfly is highly regarded as the best nightclub in Jakarta and constantly brings local and international acts. It is the go-to spot for Jakarta’s most fashionable people with a cutting-edge experience, a spacious dancefloor and stellar lighting. With the best choice of music, Dragonfly has been awarded as The Best Nightlife Venue and Top 100 Clubs in the world by MONDO-DR Awards, DJ Mag, and many more.